Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 13T (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra) that was released on September 26, 2023, against the Xiaomi 11T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13T
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.4)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (872K versus 772K)
  • 13% higher pixel density (446 vs 395 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 11T crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 13T
vs
Xiaomi 11T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 446 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 2600 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 120 Hz
Response time - 2.8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xiaomi 13T
n/a
Xiaomi 11T
798 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 197 g (6.95 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP53
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 13T +3%
87.5%
Xiaomi 11T
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 11T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Max clock 3100 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MP6 Mali-G77 MP9
GPU shading units - 576
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1442 GFLOPS ~979.2 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 13T +15%
1243
Xiaomi 11T
1083
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 13T +18%
3599
Xiaomi 11T
3053
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Xiaomi 13T +13%
872840
Xiaomi 11T
772201
CPU 244227 178693
GPU 224742 277927
Memory 185226 142755
UX 210685 169123
Total score 872840 772201
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 40 °C
Stability - 81%
Graphics test - 27 FPS
Graphics score - 4520
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 6966
Video editing - 5715
Photo editing - 25532
Data manipulation - 10154
Writing score - 14166
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 14
OS size - 26 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min) Yes (86% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:43 hr 0:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:40 hr
Watching video - 19:20 hr
Gaming - 05:07 hr
Standby - 111 hr
General battery life
Xiaomi 13T
n/a
Xiaomi 11T
35:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12032 x 9024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.61 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.88", Omnivision OV50D40 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06"
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.4 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Xiaomi 13T
n/a
Xiaomi 11T
88.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2023 September 2021
Release date September 2023 October 2021
SAR (head) - 0.55 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.95 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13T is definitely a better buy.

