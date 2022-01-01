Xiaomi 12 Lite Display 90 Performance 64 Battery 74 Camera 55 NanoReview score 71 Category Mid-range Announced July 2022 Release date July 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi 12 Lite

90 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 88.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 818 nits

66 Design and build Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Green, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 88.2%

64 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi 12 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 642L GPU clock 490 MHz Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 783 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2920 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 507483

67 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM MIUI 13

74 Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh Charge power 67 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:17 hr Watching video 14:14 hr Gaming 05:12 hr Standby 89 hr General battery life 29:36 hr

55 Camera Specs and camera test of the 12 Lite Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 Focal length 27 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

78 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced July 2022 Release date July 2022 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 12 Lite may differ by country or region