Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi 12 Lite: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Xiaomi 12 Lite
Display
90
Performance
64
Battery
74
Camera
55
NanoReview score
71
Category Mid-range
Announced July 2022
Release date July 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi 12 Lite
90

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
818 nits
66

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
88.2%
64

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi 12 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L
GPU clock 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
783
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2920
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
507483
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
67

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM MIUI 13
74

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh
Charge power 67 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:17 hr
Watching video 14:14 hr
Gaming 05:12 hr
Standby 89 hr
General battery life
29:36 hr
55

Camera

Specs and camera test of the 12 Lite
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
87

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
78

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced July 2022
Release date July 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 12 Lite may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.2 of 5 points (6 votes)

Competitors

1. 12 Lite and iPhone 12
2. 12 Lite and iPhone 12 mini
3. 12 Lite and Redmi Note 10 Pro
4. 12 Lite and Mi 11 Lite
5. 12 Lite and Mi 11 Lite 5G
6. 12 Lite and 11 Lite 5G NE
7. 12 Lite and Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
8. 12 Lite and Xiaomi 12
9. 12 Lite and 12 Pro
10. 12 Lite and Xiaomi 12X

Write a comment

Promotion
РусскийEnglish