Xiaomi 12 Lite
Display
90
Performance
64
Battery
74
Camera
55
NanoReview score
71
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2022
|Release date
|July 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi 12 Lite
90
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
818 nits
66
Design and build
|Height
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
88.2%
64
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
783
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2920
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
507483
67
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
74
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|0:50 hr
|Web browsing
|10:17 hr
|Watching video
|14:14 hr
|Gaming
|05:12 hr
|Standby
|89 hr
General battery life
29:36 hr
55
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
87
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|5G support
|Yes
78
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2022
|Release date
|July 2022
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 12 Lite may differ by country or region