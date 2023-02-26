Xiaomi 13 Lite vs 12 Lite VS Xiaomi 13 Lite Xiaomi 12 Lite Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 13 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1) that was released on February 26, 2023, against the Xiaomi 12 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Lite More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 13 Lite Price Xiaomi 12 Lite Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.55 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 950 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 88.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 98.8% PWM - 119 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) 13 Lite n/a 12 Lite 820 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 7.23 mm (0.28 inches) 7.29 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 171 g (6.03 oz) 173 g (6.1 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Green, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 13 Lite +1% 89.5% 12 Lite 88.2%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 13 Lite and Xiaomi 12 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 644 Adreno 642L GPU clock - 490 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 13 Lite +2% 799 12 Lite 782 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 13 Lite 2925 12 Lite 2925 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 13 Lite +8% 564682 12 Lite 523459 CPU - 156945 GPU - 156503 Memory - 83173 UX - 127468 Total score 564682 523459 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 13 OS size - 24.7 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4300 mAh Charge power 67 W 67 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes (50% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:49 hr 0:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 09:39 hr Watching video - 13:26 hr Gaming - 05:11 hr Standby - 86 hr General battery life 13 Lite n/a 12 Lite 28:08 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX376 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Lite from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896 Aperture - f/2.5 Focal length - 27 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 13 Lite n/a 12 Lite 111 Video quality 13 Lite n/a 12 Lite 121 Generic camera score 13 Lite n/a 12 Lite 109

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 13 Lite n/a 12 Lite 89.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2023 July 2022 Release date March 2023 July 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 13 Lite. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12 Lite.