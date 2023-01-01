Xiaomi 12 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy A34 5G VS Xiaomi 12 Lite Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 12 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on July 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, which is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 1080 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Galaxy A34 5G was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.55 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ - Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 88.2% 86.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 98.8% - PWM 119 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) 12 Lite 820 nits Galaxy A34 5G n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 7.29 mm (0.29 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 173 g (6.1 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP67 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Green, Pink White, Black, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12 Lite +2% 88.2% Galaxy A34 5G 86.3%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A34 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Mediatek Dimensity 1080 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2600 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G68 MC4 GPU clock 490 MHz - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 12 Lite +2% 782 Galaxy A34 5G 766 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12 Lite +27% 2925 Galaxy A34 5G 2299 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 12 Lite +10% 523459 Galaxy A34 5G 477321 CPU 156945 - GPU 156503 - Memory 83173 - UX 127468 - Total score 523459 477321 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM MIUI 13 One UI 5.1 OS size 24.7 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:39 hr - Watching video 13:26 hr - Gaming 05:11 hr - Standby 86 hr - General battery life 12 Lite 28:08 hr Galaxy A34 5G n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Lite from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12 Lite 111 Galaxy A34 5G n/a Video quality 12 Lite 121 Galaxy A34 5G n/a Generic camera score 12 Lite 109 Galaxy A34 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No - LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 12 Lite 89.7 dB Galaxy A34 5G n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced July 2022 April 2023 Release date July 2022 April 2023 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12 Lite. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G.