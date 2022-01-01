Xiaomi 12S Ultra Display 99 Performance 98 Battery 92 Camera 85 NanoReview score 89 Category Flagship Announced July 2022 Release date July 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra

99 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.73 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 521 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 1001 nits

83 Design and build Height 163.17 mm (6.42 inches) Width 74.92 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 9.06 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 225 gramm (7.94 oz) Waterproof IP68 Frame material Metal Colors Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.3%

98 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi 12S Ultra in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Max. clock 3190 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2 Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 GPU clock 900 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1341 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4284 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1115691 AnTuTu Ranking - 1st place

67 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM MIUI 13

92 Battery Specifications Capacity 4860 mAh Charge power 67 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min) Full charging time 0:41 hr

85 Camera Specs and camera test of the 12S Ultra Main camera Matrix 50.3 megapixels Zoom Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) Lenses 4 (50.3 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.6 micron

- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/4.1

- Focal length: 120 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Depth lens Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm Sensor type CMOS

84 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

85 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced July 2022 Release date July 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 12S Ultra may differ by country or region