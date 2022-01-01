Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11 Ultra vs 12S Ultra – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs 12S Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12S Ultra
  • Shows 24% longer battery life (31:31 vs 25:28 hours)
  • 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1085K versus 766K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (1057 against 941 nits)
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1315 and 1122 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11 Ultra
vs
12S Ultra

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.73 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 515 ppi 521 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 900 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 91.4% 89.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99.7%
PWM 510 Hz 186 Hz
Response time 2.8 ms 2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Mi 11 Ultra
941 nits
12S Ultra +12%
1057 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 163.17 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.92 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.06 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 234 gramm (8.25 oz) 225 gramm (7.94 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Ceramic -
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11 Ultra +2%
91.4%
12S Ultra
89.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Xiaomi 12S Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 730
GPU clock 840 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11 Ultra
1122
12S Ultra +17%
1315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11 Ultra
3472
12S Ultra +26%
4383
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11 Ultra
766548
12S Ultra +42%
1085524
CPU 198271 252060
GPU 290845 482481
Memory 131669 182844
UX 151935 173557
Total score 766548 1085524
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 11 Ultra
5309
12S Ultra +82%
9643
Stability 91% 69%
Graphics test 31 FPS 57 FPS
Graphics score 5309 9643
PCMark 3.0 score 13093 13467
AnTuTu Rating (94th and 11th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size 31 GB 32 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4860 mAh
Charge power 67 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (67 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (90% in 30 min) Yes (73% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:18 hr 11:47 hr
Watching video 12:44 hr 13:51 hr
Gaming 04:46 hr 05:38 hr
Standby 79 hr 94 hr
General battery life
Mi 11 Ultra
25:28 hr
12S Ultra +24%
31:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 -
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 128° 128°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP) 4 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - - 0.3 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Xiaomi 12S Ultra from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5380 x 3620 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.5
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11 Ultra
139
12S Ultra +8%
150
Video quality
Mi 11 Ultra
138
12S Ultra +6%
146
Generic camera score
Mi 11 Ultra +4%
141
12S Ultra
136

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11 Ultra +8%
89.5 dB
12S Ultra
83.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 July 2022
Release date April 2021 July 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. It has a better performance, battery life, and camera.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
59 (49.6%)
60 (50.4%)
Total votes: 119

