Xiaomi 12X vs 12 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Xiaomi 12 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X
- Shows 20% longer battery life (35:28 vs 29:36 hours)
- 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (702K versus 512K)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (933 against 824 nits)
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
- 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 946 and 786 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Lite
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
91
90
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
64
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
55
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
88
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
80
71
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.28 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|419 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.2%
|88.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.6%
|-
|PWM
|523 Hz
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|152.7 mm (6.01 inches)
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
|73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|8.16 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|176 gramm (6.21 oz)
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Black, Green, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|490 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1372 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12X +20%
946
786
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12X +7%
3178
2964
|CPU
|182068
|-
|GPU
|244860
|-
|Memory
|124404
|-
|UX
|145738
|-
|Total score
|702754
|512062
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|24 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|4166
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|MIUI 13
|OS size
|29.3 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (78% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|0:48 hr
|0:50 hr
|Web browsing
|13:05 hr
|10:17 hr
|Watching video
|16:44 hr
|14:14 hr
|Gaming
|05:31 hr
|05:12 hr
|Standby
|104 hr
|89 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|-
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2021
|July 2022
|Release date
|December 2021
|July 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12X is definitely a better buy.
