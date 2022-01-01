Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 12X vs 12 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Xiaomi 12 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (35:28 vs 29:36 hours)
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (702K versus 512K)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (933 against 824 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 946 and 786 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Lite
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12X
vs
12 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.28 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 419 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 88.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% -
PWM 523 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Xiaomi 12X +13%
933 nits
12 Lite
824 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Pink Black, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12X +1%
89.2%
12 Lite
88.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12X and Xiaomi 12 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 675 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12X +20%
946
12 Lite
786
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12X +7%
3178
12 Lite
2964
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12X +37%
702754
12 Lite
512062
CPU 182068 -
GPU 244860 -
Memory 124404 -
UX 145738 -
Total score 702754 512062
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 12X
4166
12 Lite
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 24 FPS -
Graphics score 4166 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size 29.3 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 67 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:05 hr 10:17 hr
Watching video 16:44 hr 14:14 hr
Gaming 05:31 hr 05:12 hr
Standby 104 hr 89 hr
General battery life
Xiaomi 12X +20%
35:28 hr
12 Lite
29:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* - No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xiaomi 12X
90.1 dB
12 Lite
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2021 July 2022
Release date December 2021 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12X is definitely a better buy.

