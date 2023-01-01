Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi 13 Ultra: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi 13 Ultra

  • Screen: 6.73" AMOLED - 1440 x 3200
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Camera: 5 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 227 grams (8.01 oz)

Review

Display
98
Performance
94
Battery
93
Camera
84
Connectivity
93
NanoReview score
89

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra
98

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 522 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes
Max rated brightness 1300 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 2600 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
83

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 227 g (8.01 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.5%
94

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi 13 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740
GPU clock 680 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1483
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5040
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1297186
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0
Memory card No
67

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM MIUI 14
93

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 90 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 11 min)
Full charging time 0:36 hr
84

Camera

Specs and camera test of the 13 Ultra
Main camera
Matrix 50.3 megapixels
Zoom Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 122°
Lenses 5 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.51", Sony IMX858 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.51", Sony IMX858 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
93

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
85

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced April 2023
Release date April 2023
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 13 Ultra may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.2 of 5 points (23 votes)

