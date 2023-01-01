Xiaomi 13 Ultra
- Screen: 6.73" AMOLED - 1440 x 3200
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Camera: 5 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 227 grams (8.01 oz)
Review
Display
98
Performance
94
Battery
93
Camera
84
Connectivity
93
NanoReview score
89
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.73 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|522 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|1300 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|2600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|Height
|163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|227 g (8.01 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1483
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5040
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1297186
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Smartphone Scores - 7th place
Memory
|RAM size
|12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|90 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 11 min)
|Full charging time
|0:36 hr
|Matrix
|50.3 megapixels
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|122°
|Lenses
|5 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.51", Sony IMX858 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.51", Sony IMX858 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Depth lens
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|5G support
|Yes
85
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2023
|Release date
|April 2023
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 13 Ultra may differ by country or region