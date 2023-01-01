Xiaomi 13 Ultra Screen: 6.73" AMOLED - 1440 x 3200

98 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.73 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 522 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Max rated brightness 1300 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 2600 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

83 Design and build Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 227 g (8.01 oz) Waterproof IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.5%

94 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi 13 Ultra in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Max clock 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3 L3 cache 8 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 740 GPU clock 680 MHz FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1483 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 5040 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1297186 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Smartphone Scores - 7th place Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X Channels 4 Storage Storage size 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 Memory card No

67 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM MIUI 14

93 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 90 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 11 min) Full charging time 0:36 hr

84 Camera Specs and camera test of the 13 Ultra Main camera Matrix 50.3 megapixels Zoom Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 122° Lenses 5 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.6 micron

- Sensor: 1/0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Focal length: 120 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.51", Sony IMX858 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.51", Sony IMX858 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Depth lens Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 22 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

93 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

85 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced April 2023 Release date April 2023 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 13 Ultra may differ by country or region