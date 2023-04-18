Xiaomi 13 Ultra vs 13 Pro VS Xiaomi 13 Ultra Xiaomi 13 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on April 18, 2023, against the Xiaomi 13 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Ultra The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.73 inches 6.73 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 522 ppi 522 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 1300 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 2600 nits 1900 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 89.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 98.2% PWM - 120 Hz Response time - 2 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) 13 Ultra n/a 13 Pro 1249 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.38 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 227 g (8.01 oz) 229 g (8.08 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber Rear material - Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 13 Ultra 89.5% 13 Pro 89.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 14 OS size - 32 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4820 mAh Charge power 90 W 120 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 11 min) Yes (50% in 9 min) Full charging time 0:36 hr 0:22 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 11:49 hr Watching video - 17:34 hr Gaming - 04:37 hr Standby - 99 hr General battery life 13 Ultra n/a 13 Pro 33:56 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50.3 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3.2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 1920 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 122° 115° Lenses 5 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.6 micron

- Sensor: 1/0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.6 micron

- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Focal length: 120 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.51", Sony IMX858 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 75 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.51", Sony IMX858 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens Yes - Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 22 mm 22 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.7 microns Sensor size - 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 13 Ultra n/a 13 Pro 136 Video quality 13 Ultra n/a 13 Pro 129 Generic camera score 13 Ultra n/a 13 Pro 136

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness 13 Ultra n/a 13 Pro 88.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced April 2023 December 2022 Release date April 2023 December 2022 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Further details Notes on 13 Pro: - Version with 128 GB comes with UFS 3.1 storage.

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 13 Ultra.