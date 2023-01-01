Xiaomi 13T
- Screen: 6.67" AMOLED - 1220 x 2712
- SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra
- Camera: 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 197 grams (6.95 oz)
Review
Display
92
Camera
77
Performance
66
Gaming
52
Battery
94*
Connectivity
83
NanoReview Score
78*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1220 x 2712 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|446 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|2600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|197 g (6.95 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.5%
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra
|Max clock
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MP6
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1442 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
1243
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
3599
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
872840
|CPU
|244227
|GPU
|224742
|Memory
|185226
|UX
|210685
|Total score
|872840
AnTuTu 10 Smartphone Scores - 150th place
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 14
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 17 min)
|Full charging time
|0:43 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.61 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.88", Omnivision OV50D40 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06"
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.4
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|2G network
|GSM 850 900 1800 1900 MHz
|3G network
|WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
|4G network
|LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/66/38/40/41
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2023
|Release date
|September 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 67 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xiaomi 13T may differ by country or region