Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi 13T: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi 13T

Xiaomi 13T
  • Screen: 6.67" AMOLED - 1220 x 2712
  • SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra
  • Camera: 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 197 grams (6.95 oz)

Review

Display
92
Camera
77
Performance
66
Gaming
52
Battery
94*
Connectivity
83
NanoReview Score
78*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi 13T

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 446 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 2600 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 197 g (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.5%

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi 13T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra
Max clock 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MP6
GPU clock 950 MHz
FLOPS ~1442 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
1243
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
3599
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
872840
CPU 244227
GPU 224742
Memory 185226
UX 210685
Total score 872840
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM MIUI 14

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 67 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min)
Full charging time 0:43 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Xiaomi 13T
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.61 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.88", Omnivision OV50D40 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06"
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.4
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
2G network GSM 850 900 1800 1900 MHz
3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/66/38/40/41
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced September 2023
Release date September 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xiaomi 13T may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (7 votes)

Competitors

1. Xiaomi 13T Pro or Xiaomi 13T
2. Xiaomi 13 or Xiaomi 13T
3. Xiaomi 12T or Xiaomi 13T
4. Xiaomi Poco F5 or Xiaomi 13T
5. Xiaomi 13 Pro or Xiaomi 13T
6. Xiaomi 13 Ultra or Xiaomi 13T
7. Xiaomi 11T or Xiaomi 13T
8. Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro or Xiaomi 13T
9. Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra or Xiaomi 13T
10. Samsung Galaxy S23 or Xiaomi 13T
11. Apple iPhone 15 or Xiaomi 13T
Compare other phones (1200+)

Write a comment

Promotion
EnglishРусский