Xiaomi 13T Screen: 6.67" AMOLED - 1220 x 2712

6.67" AMOLED - 1220 x 2712 SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra

MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra Camera: 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)

3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 197 grams (6.95 oz)

Review Display 92 Camera 77 Performance 66 Gaming 52 Battery 94 * Connectivity 83 NanoReview Score 78 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi 13T

Display Type AMOLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 446 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Max rated brightness 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 2600 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 87.5%

Performance All specs and test Xiaomi 13T in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra Max clock 3100 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55

- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78

- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78 L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Mali-G610 MP6 GPU clock 950 MHz FLOPS ~1442 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 6 (Single-Core) 1243 Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core) 3599 AnTuTu Benchmark 10 872840 CPU 244227 GPU 224742 Memory 185226 UX 210685 Total score 872840 AnTuTu 10 Smartphone Scores - 150th place Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM MIUI 14

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 67 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min) Full charging time 0:43 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the Xiaomi 13T Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 0.61 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.88", Omnivision OV50D40 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.06"

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.4 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM 850 900 1800 1900 MHz 3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19 4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/66/38/40/41 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced September 2023 Release date September 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 67 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Xiaomi 13T may differ by country or region