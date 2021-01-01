Xiaomi Poco M3 Display 67 Performance 41 Battery 90 Camera 55 NanoReview score 63 Category Budget Announced November 2020 Release date December 2020 Launch price ~ 175 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Poco M3

67 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% Max. Brightness 433 nits

52 Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 83.4%

41 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Poco M3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 11 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 306 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1378 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 179385 AnTuTu 8 Android Smartphone Scores - 266th place

59 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM MIUI 12

90 Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Full charging time 3:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 21:57 hr Watching videos (Player) 17:03 hr Talk (3G) 46:04 hr Phones With Long Battery Life - 6th place

55 Camera Specs and camera test of the Poco M3 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.1 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/4.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G network WCDMA 1/5/8 4G network LTE 1/3/5/8 5G support No

77 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced November 2020 Release date December 2020 Launch price ~ 175 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco M3 may differ by country or region