67

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4%
Max. Brightness
433 nits
52

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.4%
41

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Poco M3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
306
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1378
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
179385
59

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM MIUI 12
90

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
21:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:03 hr
Talk (3G)
46:04 hr
55

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Poco M3
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.1
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
3G network WCDMA 1/5/8
4G network LTE 1/3/5/8
5G support No
77

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced November 2020
Release date December 2020
Launch price ~ 175 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco M3 may differ by country or region

