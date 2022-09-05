Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M5 vs Poco M3 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M5 vs Poco M3

Ксиаоми Поко М5
VS
Xiaomi Поко М3
Xiaomi Poco M5
Xiaomi Poco M3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Poco M5 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on September 5, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco M3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M5
  • 78% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 199K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • 77% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 546 and 309 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M5
vs
Poco M3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 440 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 83.4%
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.5%
PWM - 892 Hz
Response time - 36 ms
Contrast - 2214:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco M5
n/a
Poco M3
437 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.99 mm (6.46 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 76.09 mm (3 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Yellow Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M5
83.6%
Poco M3
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M5 and Xiaomi Poco M3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 610
GPU clock - 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M5 +77%
546
Poco M3
309
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M5 +30%
1813
Poco M3
1390
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M5 +78%
354893
Poco M3
199598
CPU - 68236
GPU - 32422
Memory - 45471
UX - 54020
Total score 354893 199598
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco M5 +230%
1222
Poco M3
370
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 1222 370
PCMark 3.0 score 9252 6156
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 12.5 Enhanced
OS size - 20.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 16:54 hr
Watching video - 14:34 hr
Gaming - 07:58 hr
Standby - 151 hr
General battery life
Poco M5
n/a
Poco M3
43:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.1
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/5.0" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M5
n/a
Poco M3
85.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2022 November 2020
Release date September 2022 December 2020
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M5 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (62.5%)
3 (37.5%)
Total votes: 8

Related comparisons

1. Poco F3 and Poco M5
2. Redmi Note 11 and Poco M3
3. Poco X3 NFC and Poco M3
4. Poco M4 Pro 5G and Poco M3
5. Redmi 10C and Poco M3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish