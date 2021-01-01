Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G
Display
69
Performance
55
Battery
85
Camera
52
NanoReview score
67
Category Mid-range
Announced May 2021
Release date May 2021

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G
69

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7%
Max. Brightness
443 nits
57

Design and build

Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.7%
55

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
549
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1729
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
264404
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM MIUI 12
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
52

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Poco M3 Pro 5G
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
78

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* -
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
5G support Yes
81

Sound

Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2021
Release date May 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco M3 Pro 5G may differ by country or region

