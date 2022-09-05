Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Poco M5 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on September 5, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.