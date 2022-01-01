Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro Display 83 Performance 47 Battery 78 Camera 54 NanoReview score 67 Category Mid-range Announced February 2022 Release date March 2022

83 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 999 nits

72 Design and build Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 179.5 gramm (6.33 oz) Waterproof IP53 Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.5%

47 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 850 MHz Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 494 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1636 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 311896 CPU 91710 GPU 80067 Memory 58720 UX 82588 Total score 311896

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM MIUI 13

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Full charging time 0:59 hr

54 Camera Specs and camera test of the Poco M4 Pro Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 13 2G network GSM 2, 3, 5, 8 3G network WCDMA 1, 2, 4, 5, 8 4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 5G support No

93 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced February 2022 Release date March 2022 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco M4 Pro may differ by country or region