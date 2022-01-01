Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
83

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
999 nits
72

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 179.5 gramm (6.33 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.5%
47

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
494
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1636
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
311896
CPU 91710
GPU 80067
Memory 58720
UX 82588
Total score 311896
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM MIUI 13
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr
54

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Poco M4 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 13
2G network GSM 2, 3, 5, 8
3G network WCDMA 1, 2, 4, 5, 8
4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
5G support No
93

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced February 2022
Release date March 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco M4 Pro may differ by country or region

