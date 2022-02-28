Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Poco M4 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G vs M4 Pro

Ксиаоми Поко X4 Pro 5G
VS
Ксиаоми Поко М4 Про
Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 . On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (390K versus 311K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (1194 against 999 nits)
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 536 and 494 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
  • Weighs 25.5 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X4 Pro 5G
vs
Poco M4 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 84.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Poco X4 Pro 5G +20%
1194 nits
Poco M4 Pro
999 nits

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 159.87 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 8.09 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 179.5 gramm (6.33 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X4 Pro 5G +2%
86%
Poco M4 Pro
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock - 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X4 Pro 5G +16%
1904
Poco M4 Pro
1636
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X4 Pro 5G +25%
390184
Poco M4 Pro
311896
CPU 123553 91710
GPU 99860 80067
Memory 71001 58720
UX 96092 82588
Total score 390184 311896
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 22 min) Yes (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:41 hr 0:59 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 118°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 February 2022
Release date March 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G. It has a better display, performance, battery life, and connectivity.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (58.3%)
5 (41.7%)
Total votes: 12

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro or X4 Pro 5G
2. Xiaomi Poco F3 or X4 Pro 5G
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro or Poco X4 Pro 5G
4. Oppo Realme 8i or Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
5. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC or M4 Pro
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro or Poco M4 Pro
7. Xiaomi Poco X3 GT or M4 Pro
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 or Poco M4 Pro
9. Oppo Realme 8 or Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish