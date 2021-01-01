Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Display 71 Performance 49 Battery 85 Camera 56 NanoReview score 67 Category Mid-range Announced November 2021 Release date November 2021 Launch price ~ 255 USD

71 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 399 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% Display features - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness 454 nits

58 Design and build Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.8%

49 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 850 MHz FLOPS ~208 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 605 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1792 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 358902

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 24 min) Full charging time 1:00 hr

56 Camera Specs and camera test of the Poco M4 Pro 5G Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.45 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

80 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/8 4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/20/28/32/38/40/41/66 5G support Yes

93 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced November 2021 Release date November 2021 Launch price ~ 255 USD Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

