68 out of 100
Xiaomi Poco M6 Pro
59 out of 100
Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.79-inch Xiaomi Poco M6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2) that was released on August 5, 2023, against the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M6 Pro
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 18W)

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Poco M6 Pro and M4 Pro 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M6 Pro
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.79 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio - 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 550 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 84.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
Response time - 42 ms
Contrast - 700:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 168.6 mm (6.64 inches) 163.56 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 75.78 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.75 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M6 Pro and Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 MediaTek Dimensity 810
Max clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 613 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 955 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 111865
GPU - 92211
Memory - 78315
UX - 110553
Total score - 389621
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 37.5 °C
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1234
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 7295
Video editing - 5321
Photo editing - 20994
Data manipulation - 7820
Writing score - 10018
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 14
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging - Yes
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:19 hr 1:07 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:28 hr
Watching video - 13:26 hr
Gaming - 06:22 hr
Standby - 129 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.45
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2023 November 2021
Release date August 2023 November 2021
SAR (head) - 0.59 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 18 W Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M6 Pro is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
