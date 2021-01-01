Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2021
|Release date
|August 2021
|Launch price
|~ 4 USD
78
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
450 nits
82
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.9%
81
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|3 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|GPU clock
|836 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
701
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2885
67
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
85
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 42 min)
|Full charging time
|0:42 hr
65
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
86
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM 850 900 1800 1900MHz
|3G network
|WCDMA Band 1,2,4,5,8
|4G network
|LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 26, 28A TDD-LTE Band 38, 40, 41,42
|5G support
|Yes
85
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
