Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
Display
78
Performance
81
Battery
85
Camera
65
NanoReview score
77
Category Mid-range
Announced July 2021
Release date August 2021
Launch price ~ 4 USD

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
78

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 399 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
450 nits
82

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz)
Colors White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.9%
81

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Poco X3 GT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G
Max. clock 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 3 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 836 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
701
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2885
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 42 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr
65

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Poco X3 GT
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
86

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850 900 1800 1900MHz
3G network WCDMA Band 1,2,4,5,8
4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 26, 28A TDD-LTE Band 38, 40, 41,42
5G support Yes
85

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced July 2021
Release date August 2021
Launch price ~ 4 USD
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco X3 GT may differ by country or region

