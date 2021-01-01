Xiaomi Poco X3 GT Display 78 Performance 81 Battery 85 Camera 65 NanoReview score 77 Category Mid-range Announced July 2021 Release date August 2021 Launch price ~ 4 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT

78 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 399 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness 450 nits

82 Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) Colors White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.9%

81 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Poco X3 GT in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G Max. clock 2600 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78 L3 cache 3 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 GPU clock 836 MHz Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 701 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2885

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (100% in 42 min) Full charging time 0:42 hr

65 Camera Specs and camera test of the Poco X3 GT Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

86 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850 900 1800 1900MHz 3G network WCDMA Band 1,2,4,5,8 4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 26, 28A TDD-LTE Band 38, 40, 41,42 5G support Yes

85 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced July 2021 Release date August 2021 Launch price ~ 4 USD Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco X3 GT may differ by country or region