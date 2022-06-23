Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X4 GT vs Poco X3 GT – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (833K versus 670K)
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (655 against 538 nits)
  • 36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 944 and 693 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X4 GT
vs
Poco X3 GT

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 407 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Poco X4 GT +22%
655 nits
Poco X3 GT
538 nits

Design and build

Height 163.64 mm (6.44 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 74.29 mm (2.92 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.87 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz)
Waterproof - IP53
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X4 GT
85.1%
Poco X3 GT
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and Xiaomi Poco X3 GT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G
Max. clock 2850 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock - 836 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X4 GT +36%
944
Poco X3 GT
693
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X4 GT +67%
3860
Poco X3 GT
2315
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X4 GT +24%
833702
Poco X3 GT
670856
CPU - 173504
GPU - 233094
Memory - 118205
UX - 141787
Total score 833702 670856
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 23 FPS
Graphics score - 3994
PCMark 3.0 score - 9818
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5080 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 21 min) Yes (75% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:47 hr 0:48 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:33 hr
Watching video - 12:38 hr
Gaming - 05:43 hr
Standby - 124 hr
General battery life
Poco X4 GT
n/a
Poco X3 GT
34:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution - 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.5
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced June 2022 July 2021
Release date June 2022 August 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT.

