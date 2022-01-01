Xiaomi Poco X4 GT Display 82 Performance 85 Battery 85 Camera 60 NanoReview score 77 Category Flagship Announced June 2022 Release date June 2022

82 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 407 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% Display features - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness 655 nits

69 Design and build Height 163.64 mm (6.44 inches) Width 74.29 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.87 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 85.1%

85 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Poco X4 GT in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max. clock 2850 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 944 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3860 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 833702 Best Smartphones in AnTuTu - 30th place

67 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM MIUI 13

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 5080 mAh Charge power 67 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 21 min) Full charging time 0:47 hr

60 Camera Specs and camera test of the Poco X4 GT Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.45 Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

88 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM 850 900 1800 1900MHz 3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8 4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/B38/40/41 5G support Yes

85 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced June 2022 Release date June 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco X4 GT may differ by country or region