Xiaomi Poco X4 GT

Display
82
Performance
85
Battery
85
Camera
60
NanoReview score
77
Category Flagship
Announced June 2022
Release date June 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
82

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 407 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
655 nits
69

Design and build

Height 163.64 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.29 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.87 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.1%
85

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Poco X4 GT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100
Max. clock 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
944
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3860
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
833702
67

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM MIUI 13
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5080 mAh
Charge power 67 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 21 min)
Full charging time 0:47 hr
60

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Poco X4 GT
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.45
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
88

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
2G network GSM 850 900 1800 1900MHz
3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8
4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/B38/40/41
5G support Yes
85

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced June 2022
Release date June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco X4 GT may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.3 of 5 points (24 votes)

