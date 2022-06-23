Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X4 GT vs Poco F4 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco F4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (35:49 vs 30:00 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Comes with 580 mAh larger battery capacity: 5080 vs 4500 mAh
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (751K versus 642K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8100
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F4
  • Delivers 66% higher peek brightness (997 against 599 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X4 GT
vs
Poco F4

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 407 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits -
Max rated brightness in HDR 650 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 86.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X4 GT
599 nits
Poco F4 +66%
997 nits

Design and build

Height 163.64 mm (6.44 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 74.29 mm (2.92 inches) 75.95 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.87 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X4 GT
85.1%
Poco F4 +2%
86.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X4 GT and Xiaomi Poco F4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 2850 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 16 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 650
GPU clock 600 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS - ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X4 GT
908
Poco F4 +7%
968
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X4 GT +16%
3686
Poco F4
3182
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X4 GT +17%
751391
Poco F4
642073
CPU 181658 165229
GPU 301013 236853
Memory 136162 100281
UX 135666 143530
Total score 751391 642073
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5080 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 67 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 0:39 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:37 hr 11:27 hr
Watching video 11:39 hr 12:29 hr
Gaming 05:37 hr 05:11 hr
Standby 112 hr 92 hr
General battery life
Poco X4 GT +19%
35:49 hr
Poco F4
30:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.45
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" 1/2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced June 2022 June 2022
Release date June 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT. But if the display and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco F4.

