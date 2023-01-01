Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Poco X5: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Poco X5

Xiaomi Poco X5
  • Screen: 6.67" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Camera: 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 12
  • Weight: 189 grams (6.67 oz)

Review

Display
82
Performance
44
Battery
80
Camera
57
Connectivity
77
NanoReview score
66

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Poco X5
82

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
725 nits
63

Design and build

Height 165.88 mm (6.53 inches)
Width 76.21 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.98 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85%
44

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Poco X5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619
GPU clock 840 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
689
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2068
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
401043
Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB
61

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM MIUI 13
80

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:21 hr
Watching video 17:23 hr
Gaming 06:00 hr
Standby 131 hr
General battery life
35:01 hr
57

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Poco X5
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 118°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4"
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels
Aperture f/2.5
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
77

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850 900 1800 1900MHz
3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8
4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/66/B38/40/41
5G support Yes
74

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced February 2023
Release date February 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco X5 may differ by country or region

