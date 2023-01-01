Xiaomi Poco X5 Screen: 6.67" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400

6.67" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400 SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Camera: 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)

3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 12

Android 12 Weight: 189 grams (6.67 oz)

82 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 85% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) 725 nits

63 Design and build Height 165.88 mm (6.53 inches) Width 76.21 mm (3 inches) Thickness 7.98 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 85%

44 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Poco X5 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 GPU clock 840 MHz FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 689 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2068 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 401043 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

61 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM MIUI 13

80 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes Battery life tests Web browsing 09:21 hr Watching video 17:23 hr Gaming 06:00 hr Standby 131 hr General battery life 35:01 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life - 106th place

57 Camera Specs and camera test of the Poco X5 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 118° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/4"

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels Aperture f/2.5 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

77 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850 900 1800 1900MHz 3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8 4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/66/B38/40/41 5G support Yes

74 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced February 2023 Release date February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco X5 may differ by country or region