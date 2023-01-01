Xiaomi Poco X5
- Screen: 6.67" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
- Camera: 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 12
- Weight: 189 grams (6.67 oz)
Review
Display
82
Performance
44
Battery
80
Camera
57
Connectivity
77
NanoReview score
66
82
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
725 nits
63
Design and build
|Height
|165.88 mm (6.53 inches)
|Width
|76.21 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|7.98 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|189 g (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85%
44
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~536 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
689
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2068
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
401043
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
61
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
80
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Web browsing
|09:21 hr
|Watching video
|17:23 hr
|Gaming
|06:00 hr
|Standby
|131 hr
General battery life
35:01 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life - 106th place
57
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4"
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
77
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM 850 900 1800 1900MHz
|3G network
|WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8
|4G network
|LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/66/B38/40/41
|5G support
|Yes
74
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2023
|Release date
|February 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco X5 may differ by country or region