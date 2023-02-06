Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X5 vs Poco M5 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 6, 2023, against the Xiaomi Poco M5, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X5
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 63% higher peak brightness (731 against 449 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 18W)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 679 and 552 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M5
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (36:35 vs 30:56 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Poco X5 and Poco M5 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X5
vs
Poco M5

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85% 83.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 93.9%
PWM 486 Hz Not detected
Response time 1 ms 27 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1481:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X5 +63%
731 nits
Poco M5
449 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.88 mm (6.53 inches) 163.99 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.21 mm (3 inches) 76.09 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.98 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 201 g (7.09 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X5 +2%
85%
Poco M5
83.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X5 and Xiaomi Poco M5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Helio G99
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS ~278 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X5 +23%
679
Poco M5
552
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X5 +4%
1970
Poco M5
1899
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X5 +8%
406635
Poco M5
375505
CPU 118348 103662
GPU 101639 84216
Memory 74234 86021
UX 110333 99629
Total score 406635 375505
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco X5
1204
Poco M5 +2%
1230
Max surface temperature 35.2 °C 41.5 °C
Stability 99% 98%
Graphics test 7 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 1204 1230
Web score 8418 7168
Video editing 4134 5413
Photo editing 19500 18934
Data manipulation 7557 6812
Writing score 11946 11886
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 14
OS size 17 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 60 min) Yes (24% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 2:19 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:07 hr 13:24 hr
Watching video 15:38 hr 13:06 hr
Gaming 05:38 hr 07:05 hr
Standby 105 hr 129 hr
General battery life
Poco X5
30:56 hr
Poco M5 +18%
36:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", OmniVision OV48B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", OmniVision (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution - 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3" 1/5.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Poco X5 +15%
93 dB
Poco M5
80.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2023 September 2022
Release date February 2023 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Yes, 22 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X5 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
44 (65.7%)
23 (34.3%)
Total votes: 67

