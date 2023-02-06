Xiaomi Poco X5 vs Poco M5
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 6, 2023, against the Xiaomi Poco M5, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X5
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Delivers 63% higher peak brightness (731 against 449 nits)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 18W)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 679 and 552 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M5
- Shows 18% longer battery life (36:35 vs 30:56 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
Review
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.58 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|700 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85%
|83.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.3%
|93.9%
|PWM
|486 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|1 ms
|27 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1481:1
Design and build
|Height
|165.88 mm (6.53 inches)
|163.99 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|76.21 mm (3 inches)
|76.09 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|7.98 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|189 g (6.67 oz)
|201 g (7.09 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Black, Green, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|MediaTek Helio G99
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~486 GFLOPS
|~278 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
|CPU
|118348
|103662
|GPU
|101639
|84216
|Memory
|74234
|86021
|UX
|110333
|99629
|Total score
|406635
|375505
|Max surface temperature
|35.2 °C
|41.5 °C
|Stability
|99%
|98%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|1204
|1230
|Web score
|8418
|7168
|Video editing
|4134
|5413
|Photo editing
|19500
|18934
|Data manipulation
|7557
|6812
|Writing score
|11946
|11886
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|MIUI 14
|OS size
|17 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|33 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 60 min)
|Yes (24% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|2:19 hr
|Web browsing
|09:07 hr
|13:24 hr
|Watching video
|15:38 hr
|13:06 hr
|Gaming
|05:38 hr
|07:05 hr
|Standby
|105 hr
|129 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", OmniVision OV48B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", OmniVision (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/5.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2023
|September 2022
|Release date
|February 2023
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 33 W
|Yes, 22 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X5 is definitely a better buy.
