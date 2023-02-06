Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 6, 2023, against the Xiaomi Poco M5, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.