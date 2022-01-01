Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Redmi 10C: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi 10C

Xiaomi Redmi 10C
Display
55
Performance
41
Battery
85
Camera
52
NanoReview score
60
Category Budget
Announced March 2022
Release date March 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi 10C
55

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.71 inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.6:9
PPI 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82%
Display features - DCI-P3
56

Design and build

Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches)
Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.29 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
82%
41

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi 10C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
379
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1618
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM MIUI 13
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
52

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi 10C
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
77

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
2G network GSM 850 900 1800 1900MHz
3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/8
4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41 (B41 2535–2655MHz)
5G support No
61

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes

Other

Category Budget
Announced March 2022
Release date March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi 10C may differ by country or region

User ratings

3 of 5 points (3 votes)

Competitors

Write a comment

