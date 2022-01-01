Xiaomi Redmi 10C Display 55 Performance 41 Battery 85 Camera 52 NanoReview score 60 Category Budget Announced March 2022 Release date March 2022

55 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.71 inches Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels Aspect ratio 20.6:9 PPI 268 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82% Display features - DCI-P3

56 Design and build Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.29 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 82%

41 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi 10C in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 379 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1618

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM MIUI 13

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

52 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi 10C Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

77 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM 850 900 1800 1900MHz 3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/8 4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41 (B41 2535–2655MHz) 5G support No

61 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes

Other Category Budget Announced March 2022 Release date March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi 10C may differ by country or region