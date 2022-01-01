Xiaomi Redmi 10C
Display
55
Performance
41
Battery
85
Camera
52
NanoReview score
60
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi 10C
55
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.71 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1650 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.6:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
56
Design and build
|Height
|169.59 mm (6.68 inches)
|Width
|76.56 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|8.29 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
82%
41
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
379
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1618
67
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 13
85
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
52
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
77
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
|- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|2G network
|GSM 850 900 1800 1900MHz
|3G network
|WCDMA 1/2/4/5/8
|4G network
|LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41 (B41 2535–2655MHz)
|5G support
|No
61
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi 10C may differ by country or region