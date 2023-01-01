Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 12C vs Redmi 10C – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12C (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on December 31, 2022, against the Xiaomi Redmi 10C, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12C
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10C
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 12C
vs
Redmi 10C

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.71 inches 6.71 inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 720 x 1650 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20.6:9
PPI 268 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% 82%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 93%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 27 ms
Contrast - 1217:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 12C
n/a
Redmi 10C
478 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 168.76 mm (6.64 inches) 169.59 mm (6.68 inches)
Width 76.41 mm (3.01 inches) 76.56 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) 8.29 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 12C +1%
82.6%
Redmi 10C
82%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 12C and Xiaomi Redmi 10C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1114 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 12C
360
Redmi 10C +5%
379
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 12C
1272
Redmi 10C +27%
1615
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 12C +1%
244183
Redmi 10C
241839
CPU - 82806
GPU - 41004
Memory - 51211
UX - 64425
Total score 244183 241839
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 95%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Graphics score - 443
PCMark 3.0 score - 6581
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time - 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8150 x 6150 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization - Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.1 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.1 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2592 x 1944
Aperture - f/2.2
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging - OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 12C
n/a
Redmi 10C
79.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced December 2022 March 2022
Release date January 2023 March 2022
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10C is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (12.5%)
7 (87.5%)
Total votes: 8

