Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12C (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on December 31, 2022, against the Xiaomi Redmi 10C, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.