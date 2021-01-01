Xiaomi Redmi 9C
Display
58
Performance
24
Battery
78
Camera
51
NanoReview score
53
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2020
|Release date
|September 2020
|Launch price
|~ 112 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi 9C
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.1%
Max. Brightness
398 nits
50
Design and build
|Height
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
81.1%
24
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G35
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.4 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
174
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
971
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
107904
59
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
78
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:59 hr
51
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
65
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM B2/3/5/8
|3G network
|WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8
|4G network
|LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20
|5G support
|No
58
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|SAR (head)
|0.355 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.729 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi 9C may differ by country or region