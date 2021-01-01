Xiaomi Redmi 9C Display 58 Performance 24 Battery 78 Camera 51 NanoReview score 53 Category Budget Announced June 2020 Release date September 2020 Launch price ~ 112 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi 9C

58 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% Max. Brightness 398 nits

50 Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 81.1%

24 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi 9C in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 680 MHz FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2, 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 174 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 971 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 107904

59 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM MIUI 12

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:59 hr

51 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi 9C Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

65 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM B2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8 4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/20 5G support No

58 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced June 2020 Release date September 2020 Launch price ~ 112 USD SAR (head) 0.355 W/kg SAR (body) 0.729 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi 9C may differ by country or region