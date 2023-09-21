Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 13 vs Moto G84 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 vs Motorola Moto G84 5G

65 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13
VS
67 out of 100
Motorola Moto G84 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13
Motorola Moto G84 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 (with MediaTek Dimensity 6080) that was released on September 21, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G84 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G84 5G
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 891 and 770 points

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 and Motorola Moto G84 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 13
vs
Moto G84 5G

Display

Type AMOLED POLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 1300 nits
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.9% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 161.1 mm (6.34 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 173.5 g (6.12 oz) 168.3 g (5.94 oz)
Waterproof IP54 IP54
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 13 +4%
88.9%
Moto G84 5G
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 and Motorola Moto G84 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6080 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP2 Adreno 619
GPU shading units 128 256
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~243.2 GFLOPS ~486.4 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 13
770
Moto G84 5G +16%
891
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 13 +2%
2032
Moto G84 5G
1985
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Redmi Note 13
420670
Moto G84 5G
421425
CPU 122910 133710
GPU 84002 78948
Memory 101672 101413
UX 113287 109743
Total score 420670 421425
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 My UX

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 100 megapixels 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (100 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.6 f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2023 August 2023
Release date September 2023 September 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Yes, 30 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G84 5G. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Motorola Moto G82 5G vs G84 5G
2. Google Pixel 7a vs Motorola Moto G84 5G
3. Google Pixel 6a vs Motorola Moto G84 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G vs Motorola Moto G84 5G
5. Motorola Edge 30 Neo vs Moto G84 5G
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro vs Note 13
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G vs Note 13
8. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 13
9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus vs Note 13
10. Motorola Moto G54 5G vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 13
Compare other phones (1200+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский