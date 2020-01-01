Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 820 vs Kirin 810 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Hisilicon Kirin 820 (with Mali G-57 MP6 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Hisilicon Kirin 820
  • Performs 18% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 17%) AnTuTu 8 score – 378K vs 322K
  • Announced 9 months later
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 820 +7%
650
Kirin 810
610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 820 +26%
2552
Kirin 810
2022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 820 +17%
378589
Kirin 810
322421

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 820 and Kirin 810

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2360 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G-57 MP6 Mali-G52 MP6
Architecture Valhall Rogue
GPU frequency - 820 MHz
Cores 6 6
FLOPS 652 Gigaflops 551 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.78 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution - 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Balong 5000 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2020 June 2019
Class Mid range Mid range

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 810 and Kirin 820 or ask any questions
