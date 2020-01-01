Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 632 vs Snapdragon 630 – what's better?

Snapdragon 632 vs Snapdragon 630

Snapdragon 632
Snapdragon 632
VS
Snapdragon 630
Snapdragon 630

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (with Adreno 506 graphics) and Snapdragon 630 (Adreno 508). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
  • Announced 1 year and 2 months later
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
  • Supports 43% higher memory bandwidth (10.66 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 632 and Snapdragon 630

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache - 1 MB
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 506 Adreno 508
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 600-650 MHz 850 MHz
Number of ALUs 96 96
FLOPS - 163 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s 10.66 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 546 Hexagon 642
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 40MP, 2x 13MP 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs 192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1 AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X9 LTE X12
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced June 2018 May 2017
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM632 SDM630
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 630 and Snapdragon 632 or ask any questions
