Snapdragon 662 vs Snapdragon 660
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- Announced 2 years and 9 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
- Shows better (up to 14%) AnTuTu 8 score – 179K vs 157K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
314
Snapdragon 660 +8%
339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 662 +7%
1407
1319
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 662 +14%
179359
157824
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|11 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1.75 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 512
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|850 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|96
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|217 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 683
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|May 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM615
|SDM660
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
