We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and Snapdragon 662 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 11 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Supports 22% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 11%) AnTuTu 9 score – 227K vs 205K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 680
vs
Snapdragon 662

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 680 +11%
227511
Snapdragon 662
205328
CPU - 65666
GPU - 40362
Memory - 45004
UX - 53744
Total score 227511 205328
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 90.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 13.25 images/s
Speech recognition - 23.7 words/s
Machine learning - 17.85 images/s
Camera shooting - 11.8 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.9 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 505.85 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Score - 370

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 28 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 30 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 54 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 59 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 30 FPS
[High]
Device - Xiaomi Poco M3
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 680 and Snapdragon 662

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 6 nanometers 11 nanometers
TDP - 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Adreno 610
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 600 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 96
FLOPS - 272 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size - 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Hexagon 683
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 X11
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2021 January 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6225 SM615
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site

