Snapdragon 680 vs Snapdragon 662
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and Snapdragon 662 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 11 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 9-months later
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
- Supports 22% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 11%) AnTuTu 9 score – 227K vs 205K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|65666
|GPU
|-
|40362
|Memory
|-
|45004
|UX
|-
|53744
|Total score
|227511
|205328
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 680 +24%
392
316
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 680 +11%
1565
1405
|Image compression
|-
|90.6 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|13.25 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|23.7 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|17.85 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|11.8 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.9 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|505.85 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|2 FPS
|Score
|-
|370
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|28 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|54 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|30 FPS
[High]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Poco M3
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 680 and Snapdragon 662
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|96
|FLOPS
|-
|272 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Hexagon 683
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|January 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6225
|SM615
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site
