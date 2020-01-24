Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Snapdragon 662: benchmarks and specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on January 24, 2020, and is manufactured using a 11-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) at 2000 MHz and 4 cores Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53) at 1800 MHz.

CPU Performance
30
Gaming Performance
26
Battery life
67
NanoReview Score
38

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1407
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
179359

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Snapdragon 662 SoC with Adreno 610 graphics

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8
Frequency 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A
Process 11 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610
Architecture Adreno 600
GPU frequency 650 MHz
Number of ALUs 96
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 683
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11
4G support LTE Cat. 13
5G support No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2020
Class Mid range
Model number SM615
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site

Comparison with competitors

