Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on January 24, 2020, and is manufactured using a 11-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) at 2000 MHz and 4 cores Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53) at 1800 MHz.
CPU Performance
30
Gaming Performance
26
Battery life
67
NanoReview Score
38
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1407
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
179359
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|11 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|96
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 683
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM615
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site