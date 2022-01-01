Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 680 vs Helio P60 – what's better?

Snapdragon 680 vs Helio P60

Snapdragon 680
VS
Helio P60
Snapdragon 680
Helio P60

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and Mediatek Helio P60 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Announced 3-years and 9-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~39%)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 42%) AnTuTu 9 score – 264K vs 187K
  • Supports 27% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 680
vs
Helio P60

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 680 +42%
264727
Helio P60
187084
CPU 84900 69707
GPU 48305 31712
Memory 65240 32031
UX 68226 54388
Total score 264727 187084
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 680 +37%
372
Helio P60
271
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 680 +38%
1553
Helio P60
1123
Image compression - 77.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.2 images/s
Speech recognition - 17.1 words/s
Machine learning - 12.3 images/s
Camera shooting - 9.55 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.57 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 419.5 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 680
443
Helio P60 +13%
500
Stability 99% 98%
Graphics test 2 FPS 2 FPS
Score 443 500

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 59 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Low]		 -
Fortnite 23 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 65 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 62 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Genshin Impact 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 680 and Helio P60

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-G72 MP3
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 1114 MHz 800 MHz
Execution units 2 3
Shading units 96 48
FLOPS - 86 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 -
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2021 February 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6225 MT6771
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site Mediatek Helio P60 official site

