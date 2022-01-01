Snapdragon 680 vs Helio P60
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and Mediatek Helio P60 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
22
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
13
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
58
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
28
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Announced 3-years and 9-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~39%)
- Shows significantly better (up to 42%) AnTuTu 9 score – 264K vs 187K
- Supports 27% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.41 GB/s)
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|84900
|69707
|GPU
|48305
|31712
|Memory
|65240
|32031
|UX
|68226
|54388
|Total score
|264727
|187084
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 680 +37%
372
271
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 680 +38%
1553
1123
|Image compression
|-
|77.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|11.2 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|17.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|12.3 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|9.55 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.57 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|419.5 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|98%
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|2 FPS
|Score
|443
|500
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Fortnite
|23 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|65 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|62 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|26 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 680 and Helio P60
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|1114 MHz
|800 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|3
|Shading units
|96
|48
|FLOPS
|-
|86 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2160 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|February 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6225
|MT6771
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site
|Mediatek Helio P60 official site
