Snapdragon 680 vs Helio G99
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G99 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
40
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
30
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
84
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
46
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
- Shows better (up to 40%) AnTuTu 9 score – 370K vs 264K
- Announced 7-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|84900
|101532
|GPU
|48305
|85043
|Memory
|65240
|84788
|UX
|68226
|101489
|Total score
|264727
|370493
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
372
Helio G99 +49%
554
Multi-Core Score
1553
Helio G99 +17%
1822
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|98%
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|7 FPS
|Score
|443
|1229
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Fortnite
|23 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|65 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|62 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|26 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 680 and Helio G99
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|1114 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|96
|32
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|17.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|May 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6225
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site
|MediaTek Helio G99 official site
