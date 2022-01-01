Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 680 vs Helio G99 – what's better?

Snapdragon 680 vs Helio G99

Snapdragon 680
VS
Helio G99
Snapdragon 680
Helio G99

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G99 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
  • Shows better (up to 40%) AnTuTu 9 score – 370K vs 264K
  • Announced 7-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 680
vs
Helio G99

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 680
264727
Helio G99 +40%
370493
CPU 84900 101532
GPU 48305 85043
Memory 65240 84788
UX 68226 101489
Total score 264727 370493
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 680
372
Helio G99 +49%
554
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 680
1553
Helio G99 +17%
1822

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 680
443
Helio G99 +177%
1229
Stability 99% 98%
Graphics test 2 FPS 7 FPS
Score 443 1229

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 59 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Low]		 -
Fortnite 23 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 65 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 62 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Genshin Impact 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 680 and Helio G99

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 1114 MHz -
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 96 32
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 17.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 -
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2021 May 2022
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6225 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site MediaTek Helio G99 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
77 (19.5%)
317 (80.5%)
Total votes: 394

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G99 and Snapdragon 680, or ask any questions
