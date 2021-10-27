Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on October 27, 2021, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) at 2400 MHz and 4 cores Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53) at 1800 MHz.
CPU Performance
33
Gaming Performance
22
Battery life
85
NanoReview Score
40
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
227511
|Total score
|227511
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
392
Multi-Core Score
1565
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Snapdragon 680 SoC with Adreno 610 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6225
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site