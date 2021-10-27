Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Snapdragon 680: benchmarks and specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on October 27, 2021, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) at 2400 MHz and 4 cores Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53) at 1800 MHz.

CPU Performance
33
Gaming Performance
22
Battery life
85
NanoReview Score
40

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
227511
Total score 227511
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
392
Multi-Core Score
1565

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Snapdragon 680 SoC with Adreno 610 graphics

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8
Frequency 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A
Process 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610
Architecture Adreno 600
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11
4G support LTE Cat. 13
5G support No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2021
Class Mid range
Model number SM6225
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site

Comments

