Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 690 vs Snapdragon 480 – what's better?

Snapdragon 690 vs Snapdragon 480

Snapdragon 690
Snapdragon 690
VS
Snapdragon 480
Snapdragon 480

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 (with Adreno 619L graphics) and Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
  • Shows better (up to 30%) AnTuTu 8 score – 319K vs 244K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Announced 7-months later
  • Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 690
vs
Snapdragon 480

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 690 +30%
319138
Snapdragon 480
244695
CPU 106188 -
GPU 62482 -
Memory 55313 -
UX 59570 -
Total score 319138 244695

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 690 and Snapdragon 480

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP 6 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619L Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 128 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 692 Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X51 X51
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced June 2020 January 2021
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SM6350 SM4350
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 675 and Snapdragon 690
2. Exynos 9611 and Snapdragon 690
3. Snapdragon 765G and Snapdragon 690
4. Snapdragon 845 and Snapdragon 690
5. Kirin 980 and Snapdragon 690
6. Snapdragon 765G and Snapdragon 480
7. Helio G80 and Snapdragon 480
8. Snapdragon 750G and Snapdragon 480

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 480 and Snapdragon 690, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish