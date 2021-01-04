Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on January 4, 2021, and is manufactured using a 8-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Kryo 460 Gold at 2000 MHz and 6 cores Kryo 460 Silver at 1800 MHz.
CPU Performance
42
Gaming Performance
36
Battery life
77
NanoReview Score
49
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8
Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
241405
|Total score
|241405
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Snapdragon 480 SoC with Adreno 619 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|Class
|Low end
|Model number
|SM4350
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site