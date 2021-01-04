Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Snapdragon 480: benchmarks and specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 480

Qualcomm Snapdragon 480

Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on January 4, 2021, and is manufactured using a 8-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Kryo 460 Gold at 2000 MHz and 6 cores Kryo 460 Silver at 1800 MHz.

CPU Performance
42
Gaming Performance
36
Battery life
77
NanoReview Score
49

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
241405
Total score 241405

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Snapdragon 480 SoC with Adreno 619 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
Cores 8
Frequency 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A
Process 8 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 600
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686
Storage type UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X51
4G support LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2021
Class Low end
Model number SM4350
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site

Comparison with competitors

Comments

