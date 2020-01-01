Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 690 vs Snapdragon 665 – what's better?

Snapdragon 690 vs Snapdragon 665

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 (with Adreno 619L graphics) and Snapdragon 665 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
  • Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 8 score – 319K vs 178K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 11 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 3-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 690
vs
Snapdragon 665

AnTuTu 8

Snapdragon 690 +79%
319262
Snapdragon 665
178230
CPU 106188 71698
GPU 62482 33657
Memory 55313 42670
UX 59570 32113
Total score 319262 178230

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 87.65 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 12.2 images/s
Speech recognition - 21.45 words/s
Machine learning - 16.65 images/s
Camera shooting - 10.9 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.8 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 468 Krows/s

Gaming

PUBG Mobile - 29 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 28 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 53 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 57 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 30 FPS
[High]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 11 nanometers
TDP 6 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619L Adreno 610
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 600 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 96
FLOPS - 273 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 692 Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X51 X12
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced June 2020 April 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6350 SM6125
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site

