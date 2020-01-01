Snapdragon 690 vs Snapdragon 665
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 (with Adreno 619L graphics) and Snapdragon 665 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
- Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 8 score – 319K vs 178K
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 11 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 3-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|106188
|71698
|GPU
|62482
|33657
|Memory
|55313
|42670
|UX
|59570
|32113
|Total score
|319262
|178230
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 690 +97%
621
315
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 690 +35%
1824
1356
|Image compression
|-
|87.65 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|12.2 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|21.45 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|16.65 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|10.9 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.8 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|468 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|29 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|28 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|53 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|57 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|30 FPS
[High]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 690 and Snapdragon 665
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|TDP
|6 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619L
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|-
|273 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 692
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X51
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|June 2020
|April 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6350
|SM6125
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site
