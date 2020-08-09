Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 665 vs Helio G85 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G85 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
  • Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.41 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G85
  • Higher GPU frequency (~54%)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 41%) AnTuTu 8 score – 205K vs 146K
  • Announced 1 year and 1 month later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 665
315
Helio G85 +13%
355
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 665 +7%
1371
Helio G85
1278
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 665
146210
Helio G85 +41%
205538

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 665 and Helio G85

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 650 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores - 2
Number of ALUs 96 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced April 2019 April 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6125 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site MediaTek Helio G85 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G85 and Snapdragon 665 or ask any questions
Leo 09 August 2020 18:07
Thanks for this comparison!
+75 Reply
Robert Dixon 02 September 2020 09:33
I think G85 is more optimized and has better battery life... I mean Mediatek is catching up nowadays...
+143 Reply
Mr Gidi 02 September 2020 12:41
Nah. App/Game developers usually optimize their apps for Snapdragon processors rather than helio ones for better maximum performance
+87 Reply
Rudresh 13 September 2020 19:53
Which one is better, Snapdragon or Helio.
+247 Reply
Rico 15 October 2020 07:37
Helio g80 & g85 is better slightly
+1 Reply
