Snapdragon 820 vs A10 Fusion
We compared two 4-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (with Adreno 530 graphics) and Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
44
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
45
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
47
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Performs 4.3x better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- Announced 10 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 2150 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
324
A10 Fusion +141%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
809
A10 Fusion +75%
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
н/д
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|4
|4
|Frequency
|2150 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|624 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|-
|6
|Number of ALUs
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|498 Gigaflops
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|September 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MSM8996
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
|-
Cast your vote
2 (28.6%)
5 (71.4%)
Total votes: 7
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and HiSilicon Kirin 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Apple A10 Fusion and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Apple A10 Fusion and Apple A12 Bionic
- Apple A10 Fusion and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660