We compared two 4-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (with Adreno 530 graphics) and Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
  • Performs 4.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
  • Announced 10 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 2150 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 820
324
A10 Fusion +141%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 820
809
A10 Fusion +75%
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 820
н/д
A10 Fusion
250869

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 820 and A10 Fusion

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 4 4
Frequency 2150 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 3.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Adreno 500 Rogue
GPU frequency 624 MHz 900 MHz
Cores - 6
Number of ALUs 256 -
FLOPS 498 Gigaflops 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2015 September 2016
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MSM8996 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site -

