Apple A10 Fusion
Apple A10 Fusion – an 4-core chipset that was announced on September 7, 2016, and is manufactured using a 16-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Hurricane at 2340 MHz and 2 cores Zephyr at 0 MHz.
CPU Performance
43
Gaming Performance
40
Battery life
45
NanoReview Score
45
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|4
|Frequency
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Process
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|Cores
|6
|FLOPS
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|Max size
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Storage type
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2016
|Class
|Flagship