Apple A10 Fusion

Apple A10 Fusion – an 4-core chipset that was announced on September 7, 2016, and is manufactured using a 16-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Hurricane at 2340 MHz and 2 cores Zephyr at 0 MHz.

CPU Performance
43
Gaming Performance
40
Battery life
45
NanoReview Score
45

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
250869

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the A10 Fusion SoC with PowerVR GT7600 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 4
Frequency 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB
L2 cache 3 MB
L3 cache 4 MB
Process 16 nanometers
Transistor count 3.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Rogue
GPU frequency 900 MHz
Cores 6
FLOPS 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4
Max size 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No
Storage type NVMe
Max display resolution 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 12
5G support No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2016
Class Flagship

Comparison with competitors

Comments

