Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 855 Plus – what's better?

Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 855 Plus

Snapdragon 860
VS
Snapdragon 855 Plus
Snapdragon 860
Snapdragon 855 Plus

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and 855 Plus (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments (3)

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
  • Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 8 score – 488K vs 453K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 860
vs
Snapdragon 855 Plus

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 136565 149898
GPU 166857 192313
Memory 94975 92546
UX 110727 55253
Total score 453946 488556

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 133.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 22.55 images/s
Speech recognition - 40.85 words/s
Machine learning - 43.9 images/s
Camera shooting - 23.1 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.95 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 743.3 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 39 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 29 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 53 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 39 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Realme X3 Superzoom
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Snapdragon 855 Plus

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2960 MHz 2960 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.1-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.7 billion
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Adreno 640
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 627 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 384
FLOPS - 1036 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Hexagon 690
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G X24 LTE, X50 5G
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 20
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 2000 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced March 2021 July 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - SM8150-AC
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
145 (56%)
114 (44%)
Total votes: 259

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 730G
2. Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 720G
3. Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 845
4. Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 732G
5. Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 870
6. Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Exynos 9611
7. Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Exynos 9820
8. Snapdragon 855 Plus vs A13 Bionic
9. Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Snapdragon 888
10. Snapdragon 855 Plus vs A12 Bionic

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 855 Plus and Snapdragon 860, or ask any questions
Avatar
bruh 04 April 2021 17:03
basically overcloked 855+ but built like a 7 nanometer
0 Reply
Avatar
Anônimo 01 April 2021 02:55
Ao que tudo indica tanto o SD855, SD855 plus e o SD860 são os mesmos processadores, porém o 855 plus e o 860 receberam um overclock e são exatamente idênticos, não entendo pra que isso, a Qualcomm está parecendo a Samsung com seus Exynos
0 Reply
Avatar
Anonymous 30 March 2021 11:07
Snapdragon 860 antutu score is around 490k
+18 Reply
РусскийEnglish