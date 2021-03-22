Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on March 22, 2021, and is manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime) at 2960 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold) at 2420 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver) at 1800 MHz.
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8
Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
463316
|CPU
|138565
|GPU
|174857
|Memory
|64975
|UX
|67727
|Total score
|463316
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
737
Multi-Core Score
2588
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|98 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Snapdragon 860 SoC with Adreno 640 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|675 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|Shading units
|384
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.13 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site