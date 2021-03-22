Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on March 22, 2021, and is manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime) at 2960 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold) at 2420 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver) at 1800 MHz.