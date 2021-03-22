Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Snapdragon 860: benchmarks and specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 860

Qualcomm Snapdragon 860

Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on March 22, 2021, and is manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime) at 2960 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold) at 2420 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver) at 1800 MHz.

CPU Performance
61
Gaming Performance
61
Battery life
82
NanoReview Score
67

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
463316
CPU 138565
GPU 174857
Memory 64975
UX 67727
Total score 463316

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
737
Multi-Core Score
2588

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile 54 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends 56 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz 98 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Smartphones

Click on the device name to view detailed information
Phones with Snapdragon 860AnTuTu v8
1. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro451404

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Snapdragon 860 SoC with Adreno 640 graphics

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
Cores 8
Frequency 2960 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A
L2 cache 2 MB
Process 7 nanometers
TDP 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640
Architecture Adreno 600
GPU frequency 675 MHz
Execution units 2
Shading units 384
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.13 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690
Storage type UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G
4G support LTE Cat. 20
5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced March 2021
Class Flagship
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site

Comparison with competitors

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 855
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 845
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 730G
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 865
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 720G
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 vs MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 732G
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 888
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 870

Comments

РусскийEnglish