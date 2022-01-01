Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 860 vs Helio G99 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G99 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (34.13 against 17.1 GB/s)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • 35% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
  • Announced 3-years and 2-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 860
vs
Helio G99

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 144978 -
GPU 206674 -
Memory 95042 -
UX 119816 -
Total score 566246 -
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 142.85 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 20.3 images/s -
Speech recognition 44.55 words/s -
Machine learning 46.35 images/s -
Camera shooting 22.85 images/s -
HTML 5 1.65 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 777.9 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 20 FPS -
Score 3455 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 98 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Helio G99

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2960 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 675 MHz -
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 384 32
FLOPS 1037 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.13 Gbit/s 17.1 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G -
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced April 2019 May 2022
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8150-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site MediaTek Helio G99 official site

