Snapdragon 860 vs Helio G99
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G99 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
68
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
84
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
73
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (34.13 against 17.1 GB/s)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- 35% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
- Announced 3-years and 2-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|144978
|-
|GPU
|206674
|-
|Memory
|95042
|-
|UX
|119816
|-
|Total score
|566246
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
730
Multi-Core Score
2565
|Image compression
|142.85 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|20.3 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|44.55 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|46.35 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|22.85 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.65 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|777.9 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|20 FPS
|-
|Score
|3455
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|98 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Helio G99
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|675 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|384
|32
|FLOPS
|1037 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.13 Gbit/s
|17.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|May 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8150-AC
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site
|MediaTek Helio G99 official site
