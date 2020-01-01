Exynos 850 vs Helio G25
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali G52 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G25 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
15
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
25
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- Shows better (up to 30%) AnTuTu 8 score – 119K vs 91K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 850 +13%
152
135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850 +95%
918
471
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850 +30%
119634
91734
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G52
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|-
|650 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|June 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Helio G25 official site
Cast your vote
3 (60%)
2 (40%)
Total votes: 5
Related Comparisons
- Samsung Exynos 850 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Samsung Exynos 850 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Samsung Exynos 850 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Samsung Exynos 850 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Samsung Exynos 850 and Samsung Exynos 9611
- MediaTek Helio G25 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- MediaTek Helio G25 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- MediaTek Helio G25 and Samsung Exynos 9611
- MediaTek Helio G25 and MediaTek Helio P35
- MediaTek Helio G25 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 636