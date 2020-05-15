Samsung Exynos 850
Samsung Exynos 850 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on May 15, 2020, and is manufactured using a 8-nanometer process technology. It has nd 8 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
152
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
918
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
119634
Smartphones
|Phones with Exynos 850
|AnTuTu v8
|1. Samsung Galaxy A21s
|110228
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G52
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|Class
|Low end
