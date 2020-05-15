Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Exynos 850: benchmarks and specs

Samsung Exynos 850

Samsung Exynos 850

Samsung Exynos 850 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on May 15, 2020, and is manufactured using a 8-nanometer process technology. It has nd 8 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.

CPU Performance
21
Gaming Performance
12
Battery life
73
NanoReview Score
33

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
152
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
918
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
119634

Smartphones

Click on the device name to view detailed information
Phones with Exynos 850AnTuTu v8
1. Samsung Galaxy A21s110228

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Exynos 850 SoC with Mali G52 graphics

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali G52
Architecture Bifrost
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit
Max size 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7
5G support No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2020
Class Low end

Comparison with competitors

Comments

РусскийEnglish