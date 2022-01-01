Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 680 – what's better?

Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 680

Exynos 850
VS
Snapdragon 680
Exynos 850
Snapdragon 680

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP1 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 9 score – 264K vs 145K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~36%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 850
vs
Snapdragon 680

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 850
145365
Snapdragon 680 +82%
264727
CPU 43099 84900
GPU 24795 48305
Memory 35711 65240
UX 41901 68226
Total score 145365 264727
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 850
160
Snapdragon 680 +133%
372
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 850
941
Snapdragon 680 +65%
1553
Image compression 71.2 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 8.11 images/s -
Speech recognition 17 words/s -
Machine learning 12.9 images/s -
Camera shooting 5.06 images/s -
HTML 5 1.34 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 356.2 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 850 +15%
508
Snapdragon 680
443
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 3 FPS 2 FPS
Score 508 443

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 59 FPS
[Medium]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite - 23 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 65 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 62 FPS
[Medium]
Genshin Impact - 26 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 54 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Snapdragon 680

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 7 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP1 Adreno 610
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 820 MHz 1114 MHz
Execution units 6 2
Shading units 96 96
FLOPS 126 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X11
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2020 October 2021
Class Low end Mid range
Model number S5E3830 SM6225
Official page Samsung Exynos 850 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
33 (11.3%)
258 (88.7%)
Total votes: 291

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 680 and Exynos 850, or ask any questions
