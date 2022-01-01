Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 680
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP1 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
18
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
70
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 9 score – 264K vs 145K
- Higher GPU frequency (~36%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 6-months later
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|43099
|84900
|GPU
|24795
|48305
|Memory
|35711
|65240
|UX
|41901
|68226
|Total score
|145365
|264727
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
160
Snapdragon 680 +133%
372
Multi-Core Score
941
Snapdragon 680 +65%
1553
|Image compression
|71.2 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|8.11 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|17 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|12.9 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|5.06 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.34 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|356.2 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|99%
|Graphics test
|3 FPS
|2 FPS
|Score
|508
|443
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Low]
|Fortnite
|-
|23 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|65 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|62 FPS
[Medium]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Snapdragon 680
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|7 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|1114 MHz
|Execution units
|6
|2
|Shading units
|96
|96
|FLOPS
|126 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|October 2021
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E3830
|SM6225
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 850 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site
