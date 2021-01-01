Unisoc SC9863A vs Snapdragon 439
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc SC9863A (with PowerVR GE8322 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Unisoc
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1600 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|36842
|41548
|GPU
|10559
|9242
|Memory
|35733
|26677
|UX
|21656
|16356
|Total score
|-
|96604
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
137
Snapdragon 439 +28%
176
Multi-Core Score
620
Snapdragon 439 +28%
795
|Image compression
|-
|61.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|8.22 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|16.65 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|11.15 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|5.39 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|0.85 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|296.65 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|46 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|31 FPS
[Low]
|Fortnite
|-
|21 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|37 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|32 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|29 FPS
[Ultra]
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and Snapdragon 439
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|3 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8322
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|-
|450 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|1
|Shading units
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|-
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|5 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 5MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|June 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SDM439
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site
