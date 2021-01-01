Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Unisoc SC9863A vs Snapdragon 439 – what's better?

Unisoc SC9863A vs Snapdragon 439

Unisoc SC9863A
VS
Snapdragon 439
Unisoc SC9863A
Snapdragon 439

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc SC9863A (with PowerVR GE8322 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Unisoc
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1600 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Unisoc SC9863A
vs
Snapdragon 439

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 36842 41548
GPU 10559 9242
Memory 35733 26677
UX 21656 16356
Total score - 96604
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 61.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 8.22 images/s
Speech recognition - 16.65 words/s
Machine learning - 11.15 images/s
Camera shooting - 5.39 images/s
HTML 5 - 0.85 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 296.65 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 46 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 31 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite - 21 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 37 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 32 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 29 FPS
[Ultra]
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and Snapdragon 439

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP 3 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8322 Adreno 505
Architecture Rogue Adreno 500
GPU frequency - 450 MHz
Execution units 4 1
Shading units 128 96
FLOPS - 48 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 5 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 536
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 5MP 1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X6
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced November 2018 June 2018
Class Low end Low end
Model number - SDM439
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 439 and Unisoc SC9863A, or ask any questions
