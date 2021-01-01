Unisoc SC9863A
Unisoc SC9863A – an 8-core chipset that was announced on November 27, 2018, and is manufactured using a 28-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 1600 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 1200 MHz.
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
138
Multi-Core Score
614
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Unisoc SC9863A SoC with PowerVR GE8322 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|28 nanometers
|TDP
|3 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8322
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Execution units
|4
|Shading units
|128
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|Max size
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 5MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|Class
|Low end