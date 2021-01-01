Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Unisoc SC9863A: benchmarks and specs

Unisoc SC9863A

Unisoc SC9863A

Unisoc SC9863A – an 8-core chipset that was announced on November 27, 2018, and is manufactured using a 28-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 1600 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 1200 MHz.

CPU Performance
16
Gaming Performance
4
Battery life
38
NanoReview Score
20

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
138
Multi-Core Score
614

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Unisoc SC9863A SoC with PowerVR GE8322 graphics

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 1600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A
Process 28 nanometers
TDP 3 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8322
Architecture Rogue
Execution units 4
Shading units 128
Vulkan version 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit
Max size 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 5MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7
5G support No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4
Bluetooth 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2018
Class Low end

Comparison with competitors

1. Helio A22 or Unisoc SC9863A
2. Snapdragon 660 or Unisoc SC9863A
3. Snapdragon 435 or Unisoc SC9863A
4. Snapdragon 625 or Unisoc SC9863A
5. Snapdragon 450 or Unisoc SC9863A
6. Snapdragon 665 or Unisoc SC9863A
7. Helio P22 or Unisoc SC9863A
8. Snapdragon 439 or Unisoc SC9863A
9. Kirin 710 or Unisoc SC9863A
10. Helio P60 or Unisoc SC9863A
11. Exynos 9611 or Unisoc SC9863A
12. Helio G80 or Unisoc SC9863A
13. Exynos 850 or Unisoc SC9863A
14. Helio G25 or Unisoc SC9863A
15. Helio G35 or Unisoc SC9863A

Comments

РусскийEnglish